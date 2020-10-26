Cam Newton Shoots Down 1 Theory About His Poor Play

Cam Newton’s poor performance against the San Francisco 49ers yesterday was pretty inexplicable, and it’s leading to some bizarre theories.

On Monday, Newton shot down one of those theories. Specifically, the idea that he might have some kind of “brain fog” from his bout with COVID-19 was shot down immediately.

“No,” Newton told WEEI on Monday morning. “My goodness. I’m hearing a lot of what it could be. It’s simple. I have to play better.”

Newton made it clear that he just has to play better. He joked that it’s just as likely to be the result of a “funk, spell or omen” as anything else.

“I don’t know what funk, spell or omen that’s in Boogie’s household right now, but I have to let off some Chakras or sage, or something.”

We still don’t know the full, long-term effects of COVID-19, which has taken the lives of thousands around the world and afflicted millions more. But it might not be totally out of the question to wonder if it can affect someone’s short-term decision-making.

Newton completed just nine passes for 94 yards and had three interceptions before being pulled from the 33-6 loss. Though head coach Bill Belichick has maintained that Newton is the starter, production like that can’t be maintained.

The Patriots are on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2002. They missed the playoffs that year.

Can Cam Newton turn it around against the Buffalo Bills this week?