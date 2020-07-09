Former NFL Coach Names 2 Bold Outcomes For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots officially announced on Wednesday evening the signing of quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was released by the Carolina Panthers in mid-March. He agreed to a one-year deal with New England in late June.

“The New England Patriots officially announced the signing of veteran QB Cam Newton today.

Newton, 31, is a veteran of nine NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder was selected by Carolina in the first round with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He was released by the Panthers on March 24, 2020,” New England announced.

Newton is believed to be healthy and he is expected to win the starting quarterback competition over Jarrett Stidham.

Former NFL coach Eric Mangini believes two other outcomes are “absolutely” in play for Newton, as well. Those two outcomes:

Newton not being the Week 1 starter

Newton not being on the Week 1 roster

Yes, Mangini – a former Patriots assistant coach who later led the Browns and Jets – thinks it’s possible that Newton will be released before Week 1.

"There's absolutely a chance Cam Newton doesn't start Week 1. There's a chance that Cam Newton isn't on the roster Week 1." — Eric Mangini pic.twitter.com/rp4TjchNP5 — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 8, 2020

If Newton were to be released before Week 1, it would likely be for health reasons. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has made it clear that he’s a big fan of Newton’s game.

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami.

Will Newton be starting that game?