Cam Newton Reveals 1 Reason For His Struggles With Patriots

The Cam Newton experience in New England was not a success – at least, not in 2020.

Newton, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots last offseason, struggled for most of the regular season. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick had some big games early in the season, but ultimately had a rough season. Newton threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions, adding 592 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

It remains to be seen if Newton will be brought back for 2021.

If he is, though, there’s reasons to expect him to bounce back. Most notably, Newton will hopefully have fully moved past his battle with COVID-19.

The soon-to-be free agent quarterback admitted that at least part of his struggles can be attributed to his absence from the team due to the virus.

“I was one of the first football players to catch it, and it happened so fast,” Newton said on Brandon Marshall’s “I Am Athlete” podcast, via the Boston Globe. “When I came back, that’s where the lack of an offseason and the lack of time in the system really showed itself. I was behind and I was thinking too much.

“The offense kept going, and I was stagnant for two weeks. It was all new terminology. I wasn’t just trying to learn a system for what it was, I was learning a 20-year system in two months.” Newton was able to push through and hopes the 2020 season will make him better in the long run. “They threw everything at me, but I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way,” Newton said. “At the end of the day, you have to go through things in that type of manner, to show yourself that you can’t skip processes. I’d be the first person to tell you that I needed time.”