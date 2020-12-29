Cam Newton Sums Up Disappointing Monday Night Performance

All the conversations surrounding Cam Newton’s demise are getting louder after Monday night’s performance against the Buffalo Bills.

Newton completed just 50.0 percent of his passes for 34 yards in arguably his worst performance of the season. The Patriots benched the former MVP for Jarrett Stidham in an effort to jump-start the offense, but that didn’t work either.

Following the loss to the Bills on primetime, Newton had a blunt assessment of his performance. It’s very obvious that frustration is starting to grow for the former No. 1 overall pick.

“It’s extremely frustrating, knowing what you’re capable of, having belief in yourself,” Newton told reporters. “It’s just not showing when it counts the most.”

Despite this awful performance for New England’s offense, Bill Belichick refused to throw Newton under the bus during his postgame press conference.

“Cam did a good job for us. I mean, that wasn’t the problem,” Belichick said. “We weren’t very competitive in the game.”

Newton hasn’t been very prolific as a passer this season, throwing for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He’s still a capable runner, but his arm just doesn’t look healthy at this time.

With his contract set to expire after this season is over, Newton will most likely have to find another home in the NFL. It’d be really surprising if the Patriots opted to bring him back for another year.