Cam Newton Sums Up State Of The Patriots’ Offense

Cam Newton and the Patriots are just 2-3 through five weeks of the season – their worst five-week start in years. Part of the problem is the offense, which Cam was asked about at practice.

New England’s offense currently ranks 25th in points scored. They’re on pace for their worst offensive ranking since 2000, and their fewest points scored since 2003.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Cam didn’t have much of an answer as to why the offense is struggling. He summed it up by stating, “Our excuse basket is getting real low.”

Few parts of the offense are actually humming right now. While Julian Edelman is still getting his usual yardage, the combination of wide receivers Damiere Byrd, N’Keal Harry and tight end Ryan Izzo aren’t getting it done.

Cam Newton on the Patriots' offense: "Our excuse basket is getting real low." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 22, 2020

Cam Newton started the season well-enough, completing over 68-percent of his passes for 714 yards and two touchdowns in his first three games while adding four touchdowns on the ground.

But against the Denver Broncos this past week, Cam and the Patriots offense was held to just 12 points. Cam threw two interceptions and fumbled twice in the 18-12 loss.

Doing better against the top-10 defense that the San Francisco 49ers have won’t be much easier. Cam Newton and the Patriots will have to be in top form to stay on the field in this one.

What changes do the Patriots need to make to ensure they reach the playoffs?