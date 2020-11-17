Cam Newton Sums Up What It’s Like To Play For Bill Belichick

On Sunday night, the New England Patriots held off the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 4-5 on the season.

After starting the season with a 2-5 record, it looked like the Patriots were set to miss the playoffs. However, New England has won back-to-back games and sits two games out of the playoff race.

In his first season with the Patriots, quarterback Cam Newton is finding out what it’s like to play under Bill Belichick. Newton is in awe of Belichick’s knowledge of the game.

“Listen, everything that coach coaches throughout the week, it tends to come up,” Newton said to reporter’s after Sunday night’s win over the Ravens.

Cam Newton said Bill Belichick has a direct line to the football Gods because he's a football whisperer. pic.twitter.com/eF8PwvjzNf — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 16, 2020

“I’m beginning to think he either has like a Staples easy button or a Buffalo Wild Wings button or just a straight direct line to the football gods because he’s, like, a football whisperer when it comes to anticipating what the game’s going to be like, how we need to win, and things like that. I’m extremely impressed with that,” he continued.

New England needs to find a way to win 10 games this season if the team wants to make the playoffs. The AFC is loaded with 6-3 teams, making a playoff appearance unlikely for the Patriots this year.

However, with Bill Belichick on the sideline, anything is possible.

Next up for New England is a trip to Houston for a battle against the Texans.