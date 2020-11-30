Cam Newton Has Blunt Message After Sunday’s Bad Game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton didn’t play very well in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton, who’s had an up-and-down season replacing Tom Brady, threw for just 84 yards and two interceptions in the win over the Cardinals. He added nine rushes for 46 yards and had a big run that helped set up the Patriots’ game-winning field goal.

New England beat Arizona, 20-17, to improve to 5-6 on the season.

Newton appeared on The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning to discuss his game. He admitted that he didn’t play well, but added that he doesn’t care about statistics. Newton is in this league to win games and that’s what he did on Sunday.

“I’ll be the first person to say I didn’t play my best game yesterday. But let’s be totally clear: I don’t play this game for statistic benefits … individual accolades. I play this game to win. I’m not going to apologize for winning,” Newton said this morning.

The Patriots remain somewhat in the playoff hunt, but they’ll need to go on a big winning streak to finish the season.

New England is scheduled to play the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday on the road. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.