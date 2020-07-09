Cam Newton Uses 1 Word To Describe Bill Belichick’s Playbook

On Wednesday, Cam Newton officially signed his deal with the New England Patriots. Now, the former MVP is getting to work on learning his new playbook.

The Carolina Panthers centered their offense around Newton’s dual-threat abilities. He could make throws downfield at any given moment, but his skillset in terms of running with the football is what separated him from other quarterbacks.

New England runs a pretty complex system on offense, so Newton will have to adjust to Josh McDaniels’ scheme. Last night, he shared a photo of himself learning the playbook with the caption “This s–t calculus.”

Learning a new playbook in a shortened offseason can’t be easy, but at least Newton is having fun with this whole process.

The Patriots have other options at quarterback in the event that Newton isn’t up to speed by the time the regular season begins.

Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham both seem to be serviceable quarterbacks – albeit neither is as dangerous on the field as Newton.

Usually, the Patriots rely on a short-passing game. That doesn’t exactly match Newton’s skillset, but McDaniels could make a few tweaks to his scheme in order to maximize the former No. 1 pick’s potential.

Newton was doubted by plenty of people this offseason, which includes Carolina’s front office. It’ll be interesting to see if he has a couple of more productive years left in him.