Cam Newton Uses 1 Word To Describe His Game-Losing Fumble

There might not be anyone in the New England Patriots organization who is more critical of Cam Newton right now than the man himself after that game-losing fumble.

Speaking to the media after losing 27-24 to the Buffalo Bills, Newton was his own biggest critic. Sporting a brown coat and a brown hat with a white stripe, he called what happened on the fumble “unacceptable” and pledged to be better with the ball moving forward.

“Unacceptable. Have to protect the ball better,” Newton said of his fumble.

That fumble, forced by Justin Zimmer at the Buffalo 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter, sealed the win for Buffalo. New England is now on a four-game losing streak – the third worst in the NFL – and the team’s worst since 2002.

Cam Newton: “Unacceptable. Have to protect the ball better.” pic.twitter.com/UXHerDk0WP — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 1, 2020

It’s been an incredible rough couple of games for Cam Newton to be sure. In his last three starts – all losses – Newton has no touchdown passes, two rushing TDs, less than 500 passing yards and has been sacked seven times.

The Patriots are not quite out of the playoff hunt yet, but they’re three games back from a wildcard spot with eight games to go.

Cam Newton and the Patriots can conceivably put their fumble woes and recent struggles behind them next week. They’re on the road against the 0-8 New York Jets, who are every bit as bad as their record would indicate.

A win – and a convincing one at that – would go a long way in restoring the team’s confidence. Anything less, and things could get ugly in New England.