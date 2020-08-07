Cam Newton Was “Blown Away” By 1 Thing After Joining Patriots

Earlier this offseason, longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided to take his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That left New England with a glaring hole at quarterback heading into the 2020 season. The Patriots seemed confident in rolling with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

However, when an opportunity to land a former MVP came along, Bill Belichick and company couldn’t pass it up. New England signed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal.

Over the past few weeks, Newton has been working out with his new wide receivers. Videos showed him throwing passes to Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and second-year wideout N’Keal Harry.

During his media introduction on Friday morning, Newton noted one thing that blew him away after signing with the Patriots.

“I was blown away with the overall professionalism of the Patriots organization,” Newton said.

Newton started the first two games of the 2019 season while dealing with a Lisfranc injury. The pain became too much and he missed the final 14 games of the season.

However, he seems like he’s back at full strength heading into the 2020 campaign. The former league MVP has something to prove and that makes the Patriots a dangerous team – once again.

The former No. 1 pick made it clear he wasn’t happy with how things ended in Carolina. That’s bad news for the rest of the league.