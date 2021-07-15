Cam Newton Can Make 1 Guarantee For Patriots Fans

This season is an extremely important one for New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. He failed to play up to his own standard in year one with the team, and this spring they selected Mac Jones with the No. 15 pick.

Newton is expected to be the starter to enter the year, but the early returns on Jones have been good from the offseason program. It may be a foregone conclusion that Newton’s time as Patriots QB1 is running short, but he’d still like to prove himself as an NFL starter for other teams moving forward.

He joined ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin on Thursday morning to discuss what lies ahead of the 2021 NFL season. After a disappointing 2020, he says he isn’t ready to make “promises and things like that” for 2021, but assures fans that the full year in the system has paid dividends.

“There’s been a shift in comfort of knowing more,” Newton said. “And I think that’s added value in itself.”

"I don't want to get so caught up in promises and things like that, but I can guarantee you that there's been a shift in comfort of knowing more. And I think that's added value in itself." — Cam Newton, to @KeyJayandZ, on Year 2 with the Patriots. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 15, 2021

If he’s healthy, it would make sense for Newton to take a nice step forward this year. He joined the Patriots late in the offseason last year, so he really didn’t have a ton of time to get up to speed with his new franchise.

Newton is very complimentary of the experience he’s had under Bill Belichick, calling the organization “impeccable.” He also says that drafting Mac Jones, his likely successor, was the right move.

“That’s the right pick.”@CameronNewton explains why he feels no ill will over the Patriots selection of Mac Jones. #KJZ pic.twitter.com/Sk3ZXM8Yr9 — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) July 15, 2021

So far, he’s said all the right things in a year-plus with the Patriots. We’ll see if Cam Newton’s play matches it this fall.

[Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin]