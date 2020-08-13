Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Predicts His Mindset With Patriots

After being cut by the Panthers, Cam Newton signed a “prove-it” deal with the Patriots this summer. And one of Cam’s ex-teammates believes he’s going to do just that.

In a recent interview, Bills linebacker AJ Klein, who played with Cam and the Panthers from 2013 to 2016, says he knows the Patriots QB will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this year. He offered his hopes that Newton remains healthy and can show everyone how good he is.

“I know Cam is one of the… he’s a competitive person,” Klein said. “Being around for my four years and being able to compete against him the last three years… I know he’s going to be playing with a chip on his shoulder this year. When healthy, and I hope he remains healthy… he’s usually the best athlete on the field. That’s a scary thought, thought a guy that’s 6-foot-6, 250-plus pounds. He has arm strength, he has the ability to run the ball, he’s a dynamic player and he’s always a threat.”

Klein will get multiple chances to see Cam prove himself up-close and in-person. The Bills and Patriots face off on November 1 and on December 28 for Monday Night Football.

Cam Newton spent the majority of the 2019 season on the sidelines with a foot injury. He missed 14 games last year and another two games the year before.

But when healthy, Cam is a QB who can average over 3,500 passing yards and 22 touchdowns a season. At 31 years of age, he’s still in his prime.

It will all come down to whether Bill Belichick feels Cam Newton is a better fit for his offense than second-year QB Jarrett Stidham.