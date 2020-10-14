Cam Newton’s Status For Sunday Reportedly Becoming Clear

Just over a week ago, the New England Patriots learned star quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.

The NFL eventually moved the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs back one day to Monday night. After corner Stephon Gilmore tested positive as well, the NFL once again moved the Patriots game – this time against the Denver Broncos.

The two teams were scheduled to face off last weekend, but will instead take the field this Sunday. The Patriots have been in flux over the past few weeks, but the team finally received some good news on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the Patriots when they take the practice field on Thursday. That would put Newton on track to start for New England on Sunday afternoon.

When the Patriots return to practice on Thursday, QB Cam Newton is expected to rejoin the team, per source. That would put Newton on track to start Sunday vs. the Broncos. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 14, 2020

That’s obviously massive news for the Patriots, who lost their only game without Newton this season.

Without Newton on the field against the Chiefs, New England struggled to move the ball. Backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham combined for two interceptions and a fumble.

Having Newton back on the field would be a massive boost for the Patriots. Meanwhile, Denver could be without star running back Melvin Gordon, who was charged with a DUI this week.

New England and Denver kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS from Foxboro.