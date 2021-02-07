Camille Kostek Explains How She Met Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

Playing in the Super Bowl has become the norm for Rob Gronkowski.

The former New England Patriots tight end won three championships during his tenure with the AFC East franchise. Now, he’s playing for his fourth, this one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gronkowski will hope to celebrate with his friends and family members tonight.

Among them: his girlfriend, Camille Kostek. The former New England Patriots cheerleader turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has been by Gronkowski’s side for years.

Kostek revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s “This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson” how she first met the lovable tight end.

“So we were actually, it was November, 2013 and we were at a Goodwill event. It was right before Thanksgiving. So we were filling turkey baskets for families who are less fortunate,” Kostek said.

Gronk slid his phone number to Kostek at the event, but the two had to keep things quiet, as most NFL teams have rules in place that forbid cheerleaders from dating players. A couple of days later, Kostek FaceTimed Gronkowski.

“…I FaceTimed him and I put my phone down and I like looked away from it. And then he answered it and he didn’t look either. I was like, ‘Hello.’ He was like, ‘Who is this? You called me.’ And I was like, ‘Um, who’s this?’ I could tell it was his voice and he like, peeked his head over,” Kostek said.

“He had just gotten back from a Texans game,” she continued. “So he had like a suit on and everything. And he was like, ‘Hello?’ And I was like, ‘It’s Camille.’ And he was beaming. ‘He was like, Oh my God, I never thought you’d call me.'”

Several years later, the couple is still going strong.

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.