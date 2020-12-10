Carson Wentz has been benched in Philadelphia and there’s ongoing speculation about what team he’ll be on in 2021.

The Eagles are going with Jalen Hurts against the New Orleans Saints. Doug Pederson officially made the call on Tuesday.

“Same reason I made the switch in the game. We need a spark. It’s not about one guy here. We all know we need to be better,” Pederson told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “Doing this for the same reason; we need a spark, offense has been poor for many reasons. Opportunity for Jalen’s development. Still have great belief in Carson as a QB and leader of the team. We have to get him better and the offense as well.”

Wentz, 27, is supposed to be the longterm answer at quarterback in Philadelphia. However, his 2020 season has many thinking that’s not going to be the case.

The former North Dakota State star is on a big contract, so he’s not cuttable, but he could be traded in 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts were mentioned as a trade destination on Tuesday. Indianapolis makes sense, considering the Colts are led by his old offensive coordinator in Frank Reich.

A new team is entering the speculation mix: the New England Patriots.

I’m confident that #Patriots HC Bill Belichick will check in on what it would take to bring Wentz to NE #GoPats Philly would have to pay a huge chunk of that contract We’ve seen Wentz succeed, but the coaching is horrid and that team hasn’t been the same since the SB win — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) December 8, 2020

Carson Wentz is going to be the first of many reclamation QBs everyone links to the Patriots https://t.co/b88t4C7jcb — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 8, 2020

The Patriots have Cam Newton on a one-year contract, so they’ll have to figure out a solution for the position in 2021.

Wentz will be extremely costly, but perhaps Bill Belichick will see the move as worth it.