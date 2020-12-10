The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz on Sunday.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles exits the tunnel prior to their game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Carson Wentz has been benched in Philadelphia and there’s ongoing speculation about what team he’ll be on in 2021.

The Eagles are going with Jalen Hurts against the New Orleans Saints. Doug Pederson officially made the call on Tuesday.

“Same reason I made the switch in the game. We need a spark. It’s not about one guy here. We all know we need to be better,” Pederson told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “Doing this for the same reason; we need a spark, offense has been poor for many reasons. Opportunity for Jalen’s development. Still have great belief in Carson as a QB and leader of the team. We have to get him better and the offense as well.”

Wentz, 27, is supposed to be the longterm answer at quarterback in Philadelphia. However, his 2020 season has many thinking that’s not going to be the case.

The former North Dakota State star is on a big contract, so he’s not cuttable, but he could be traded in 2021.

The Indianapolis Colts were mentioned as a trade destination on Tuesday. Indianapolis makes sense, considering the Colts are led by his old offensive coordinator in Frank Reich.

A new team is entering the speculation mix: the New England Patriots.

The Patriots have Cam Newton on a one-year contract, so they’ll have to figure out a solution for the position in 2021.

Wentz will be extremely costly, but perhaps Bill Belichick will see the move as worth it.


