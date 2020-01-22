CBS Analyst Predicts Who Will Replace Tom Brady In New England

This offseason will be hectic as a plethora of quarterbacks will reach the open market, including six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

It’s going to be extremely interesting to see if Brady actually leaves the Patriots in free agency. Two teams generating buzz for him are the Chargers and Raiders.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports believes that Brady will end up taking his talents to Los Angeles next season.

Since the Patriots would be losing their franchise quarterback in this hypothetical situation, the front office will need to find a replacement on the open market. La Canfora thinks Bill Belichick may have interest in signing Teddy Bridgewater in this scenario.

Bridgewater went 5-0 as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints this past season. He’s only 27 years old and has shown he can start at a high level.

From CBS Sports:

Patriots 2020 starting QB: Teddy Bridgewater

Still a young pup in his mid-20s, but has gone through life-changing injuries and cleared major hurdles. Outstanding kid with a first-round pedigree and abundant upside. Protects the football. Would have a great defense behind him. You need someone with high potential to replace Brady, Bill Belichick wouldn’t want a full rebuild, and they pick too low to get a sure-thing QB in the draft.

The thought of Brady suiting up for another team would be weird, but all the noise surrounding his future decision leads many to think that he’ll actually leave New England.

As for Bridgewater, it’s very possible that he leaves New Orleans in the coming months. Drew Brees wants to return for another season and the front office doesn’t have that much money to spend at the moment.