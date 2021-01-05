Charlie Weis Makes Prediction For Bill Belichick’s Coaching Future

Not even a down season for the New England Patriots could convince Bill Belichick to walk away from coaching.

Belichick’s decades of continued dominance came to an end this season. The Patriots finished 7-9 with Cam Newton at quarterback.

Some believe we’re starting to see the end of Belichick’s coaching days. He is 68-years-old, has won six Super Bowls and continues to be as close to perfect a coach can be.

Despite his rising age and recent dud season with the Patriots, former New England offensive coordinator Charlie Weis doesn’t believe Belichick will retire anytime soon. In fact, Weis thinks Belichick will last longer in the league than Tom Brady.

“I see no evidence that he’s even thinking about walking away,” Weis said in regards to Belichick’s future, via masslive.com. “I see no evidence of it. I think that he’ll outlast Tommy, because coaching is different in playing.”

Will Bill Belichick actually outlast Tom Brady? That’d be something. The fact of the matter is Bill Belichick is still at the top of his game. And until he isn’t, he’s not going to walk away from football. Yes, the Patriots had a down year. And yes, there’s still major concern about the current roster and quarterback situation. But Belichick has a full off-season to work with to get the Patriots back on track.

If Belichick has another bad season later this year, maybe he’ll think about retirement, but we wouldn’t count on it.