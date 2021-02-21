Charlie Weis Has A Quarterback Suggestion For The Patriots

The New England Patriots are in need of a quarterback for 2021 and beyond.

New England brought Cam Newton in on a one-year contract for the 2020 season. While Newton showed some promise early, he was ultimately a disappointment. Newton struggled passing the ball and the Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

It will be surprising if the Patriots bring Newton back for another season. So, where will New England go at the quarterback position?

Former Patriots assistant coach Charlie Weis has a suggestion.

The former Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach is loving what he has seen from former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

“What are the two most important components of a star quarterback? They have the ‘it’ factor. And they’re accurate. That’s who he was,” Weis said.

Jones is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He could be an ideal fit for New England in the middle of Round 1.

“You talk about being around good players. Yeah, he was around good players. But playing on a team with a bunch of stars, who is the leader of the offense?” Weis said. “He also had to make all those throws. I think the kid is an excellent quarterback. He has less holes than just about anybody.”