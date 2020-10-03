Breaking: NFL Makes Decision On Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

It’s been a brutal week for the NFL to say the least. Not only are the Tennessee Titans dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in their locker room, Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton has just tested positive for the virus.

Tennessee won’t be playing this weekend against Pittsburgh due to its outbreak. That game has been pushed back to Week 7 of the regular season.

As for this weekend’s Chiefs-Patriots game, the NFL just released a statement on when that game will be played.

“The New England-Kansas City game scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams,” the league said in a statement. “In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

It’s worth noting that Pittsburgh and Tennessee were originally supposed to play on Tuesday night before the league decided to push back the game to Week 7.

The next two days will determine whether or not the Chiefs and Patriots will actually face off on Tuesday. Additional positive tests would all but force the league to move this game to a later date.

Roger Goodell knew that coaches and players would test positive at some point this season. The main goal now for the league is to find a way to minimize the spread of the virus.