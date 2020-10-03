There’s Reportedly 1 Likely Date For Chiefs vs. Patriots

Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game has been called off, for now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is hearing one date as the most-likely reschedule date for the game.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. The news shocked the NFL community on Saturday. The NFL had no other choice than to postpone New England’s premier game against Kansas City, which was originally scheduled for this Sunday.

The NFL’s decision will now allow the Patriots to conduct proper COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. The team will then take the proper measures to reduce the risk of any team or league coronavirus outbreaks.

With Sunday’s game called off, the NFL is already working on rescheduling the game. It looks like we won’t have to wait too long to see the Chiefs take on the Patriots. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is hearing Tuesday, Oct. 6 is the most likely date the game will be played.

One source added, “Tuesday is more likely.” https://t.co/CJCA60ZAPL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020

It looks like NFL Tuesday Night Football will indeed be happening this season. The league is attempting to be as flexible as possible this season, especially in the midst of a major virus throughout the nation.

But any more postponements may force the league to delay the playoffs to allow extra weeks for scheduling.

For now, it appears the New England Patriots will play the Kansas City Chiefs next Tuesday. Of course, that’s subject to change if any more Patriots players test positive for COVID-19.