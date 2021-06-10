Former Patriots WR Making His Professional Lacrosse Debut

Years ago, college lacrosse star Chris Hogan made the move to football, a decision that resulted in a decade-long NFL career. Now, he’s making his pro debut in the first sport.

Hogan declared for the Premier Lacrosse League draft in February, after making just five appearances for the New York Jets last year. The 32-year old, who played his college lax at Penn State, went undrafted. The Cannons Lacrosse Club signed him as a free agent.

The Cannons opened their 2021 season with a 12-11 loss to Redwoods Lacrosse Club. This Saturday, Hogan will dress with the chance to make his professional lacrosse debut against the Whipsnakes.

NBC has coverage of the PLL this year, with Chris Hogan’s big debut beginning at noon. As two-sport professional athletes get more and more rare, this will be cool to see.

Turning dreams into reality, I am beyond excited that I have been given the opportunity to dress for my first @PremierLacrosse game. Can’t wait to take the field with my team and compete with the best lacrosse players in the world! Tune into @NBC Saturday at 12 pm ET! pic.twitter.com/g5NzMHPXsO — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) June 10, 2021

During his NFL career, Hogan would often mention Penn State lacrosse, and not Monmouth, where he played football as a graduate transfer, when prompted on Sunday Night Football. His time at PSU and his lax career clearly meant a lot to him, even after switching sports.

Hogan was an All-ECAC player in 2009, scoring 29 goals for the Nittany Lions. He was an undrafted NFL free agent in 2011, after playing football at Monmouth to wrap his college athletic career, catching on with the Buffalo Bills in 2012, after offseason and practice squad stints with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins.

He’d play in all 48 games for the Bills from 2013-15, and had his best career season in 2016 after signing with the New England Patriots, catching 38 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns. That year, he started all three playoff games for the team, catching 17 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns en route to the first of two Super Bowls he won under Bill Belichick.

After two more productive seasons with the Pats, he spent one year with the Carolina Panthers, and wrapped up with the Jets, though injuries limited him to just 12 games over the two years.

[Chris Hogan]