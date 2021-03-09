Earlier this week, an NFL reporter suggested the New England Patriots’ “Plan A” at the quarterback position was Jimmy Garoppolo.

“From what I gather from talking to people this week, over the past week, Jimmy Garoppolo still is far and away their Plan A,” Greg Bedard said on “The Greg Bedard Patriots Podcast” earlier this week.

The Garoppolo-to-New-England rumors have been growing over the past few weeks. Even though San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch made it clear Garoppolo is the team’s starting quarterback moving forward, the rumors persist.

They continued on Tuesday when NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms highlighted how easy it would be for Garoppolo to end up in New England.

It would all start with the New York Jets drafting former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2. New York would then trade Sam Darnold to San Francisco.

Here’s more from Simms, via NESN.com:

Now, New England and the 49ers also have history together. (Kyle) Shanahan and (Bill) Belichick, we know there’s a respect thing there. It’s been widely documented. So I think when you connect the dots right there — it’s almost like too obvious not to think it’s going to happen, honestly.

Garoppolo has found success as the starting quarterback for the 49ers, but he’s consistently battled injuries during his time in San Francisco.

Will Garoppolo be the latest quarterback on the move heading into the 2021 season?