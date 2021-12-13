Christmas Movie Fans Are Not Happy With Mac Jones

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones isn’t in the holiday spirit this year.

He made all of the Christmas fans pretty upset on Monday when he spoke about Christmas music and movies. Jones somehow doesn’t have a favorite Christmas song.

“I don’t really have one, but anything like Taylor Swift and Christmas because of my girlfriend. I don’t have one for you guys,” Jones said on WEEI radio in Boston.

He also confirmed he doesn’t have a favorite Christmas movie.

“No. I need to watch more movies, though,” Jones said.

It looks like Jones still hasn’t seen Die Hard, which is considered a Christmas movie by a lot of people.

Bill Belichick has taught Jones well with being cryptic to the media.

Jones has been stellar as a rookie this season in New England. Through 13 games, he has 2,869 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Perhaps when Christmas is over, Jones will have a new opinion on Christmas movies and music.