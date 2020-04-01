The Patriots Are Reportedly Cutting 1 Of Their QBs

On Wednesday afternoon, the New England Patriots reportedly decided to move on from one of the team’s quarterbacks.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the team released backup quarterback Cody Kessler. The move came just a few days after the Patriots signed Brian Hoyer back to the team.

Kessler spent the majority of the 2019 season in New England. However, this is the second time Bill Belichick and company have decided to move on from the former USC quarterback.

The Patriots released Kessler during the 2019 season, but re-signed him just two weeks later. Now he’ll be looking for a new team, unless Belichick changes his mind once again.

The #Patriots are releasing QB Cody Kessler, source said, leaving just Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham in their QB room. A surprise, New England cut and then brought back Kessler during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2020

Kessler previously played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns before landing in New England.

The former third-round pick entered the 2019 season as a member of the Jaguars. However, he was cut in camp and then signed with the Eagles just a few days later.

After suffering a concussion during the preseason, the Eagles decided to move on from the former USC quarterback.

New England appears set to roll into the 2020 season with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at the quarterback position. Stidham reportedly has the “inside track” to the starting job.