Colin Cowherd ’80 Percent’ Sure Where Tom Brady Will Play

Tom Brady is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason if the New England Patriots don’t re-sign him. With that fact hanging over the team’s heads, there’s an increasing sense that Brady could play the 2020 season elsewhere.

But FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd isn’t convinced that Brady has played his last down for the Patriots.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd asserted that Brady’s fondness for continuity could lead to him re-upping with New England.

That said, he’s only about “80-percent” sure that Brady will return to the Patriots.

“Tom Brady loves habit. He loves process and repetition… I think it’s 80-20 he’s a Patriot next season.”

Despite going 12-4 in the regular season and winning their 11th straight AFC East title, the Patriots were eliminated from the playoffs in the Wild Card round by the Tennessee Titans.

That loss was the culmination of a season where the Patriots went just 3-3 against teams with winning records. Against teams that were .500 or worse, Brady and the Patriots were 11-1.

Brady has pledged to continue playing, but for the first time in his 20 years as a pro, there’s doubt as to whether he’ll finish his career with the Patriots.

Will Brady return to New England for the 2020 season?