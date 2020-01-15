Colin Cowherd Believes There’s 1 “Easy” Decision For Tom Brady

There’s plenty of speculation as to where Tom Brady will go now that he’s a free agent. He could return to the Patriots for a 21st season, or take his talents elsewhere.

But FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd thinks there’s an “easy” choice for Brady heading into the offseason.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said that returning to New England would be the easiest decision.

There’s only three teams Brady is gonna play for. He’s either gonna stay in New England, and the other two that even make sense are the Colts and the Chargers.

Cowherd went on to explain that the Chargers don’t make sense because of their offensive line issues, coaching issues, low ranking in the AFC West and spending habits.

As for the Colts, he said that while going to Indianapolis would probably be a perfect fit, Brady’s wife Gisele likely wouldn’t enjoy living there.

Where will Tom Brady play next season?@ColinCowherd on why a return to New England is the easiest decision: pic.twitter.com/t5jwZgFZW3 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 15, 2020

Cowherd concluded that the Patriots will be getting some of their injured stars back next season, and with just a few additions can get the team back to its dominant self.

Brady and the Patriots are coming off one of their most disappoint seasons. Despite winning their 11th straight AFC East title, they were eliminated from the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.

Will Brady return to the Patriots for the 2020 season?