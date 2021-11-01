Colin Cowherd Has Bold Trade Suggestion For The Patriots

The New England Patriots emerged from the weekend with their second-straight win and a much brighter outlook for the rest of the season. Now at 4-4, Bill Belichick and co. have a legitimate shot at getting into the postseason.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd was among those impressed with the Patriots victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he thinks the team is still a move away from being a tough out in the AFC.

Cowherd explained Monday that he believes the Patriots need to add a deep-threat wide receiver before Tuesday’s trade deadline to round out their offense. He even suggested two bold options: Rams’ veteran DeSean Jackson and Browns’ former Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr.

“All that’s missing for this team is a deep threat. And by the way, Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson could both be moved tomorrow [by the deadline]. I would strongly take a look if I was [the Patriots],” Cowherd said Monday on “The Herd”. “… New England now, the defense is a championship defense, the head coach is, the coordinator is, the run game is, the special teams, the offensive line. They need a vertical dimension to this offense and then they’re a team you want no business playing in the playoffs.”

Both Jackson and Beckham would add another level of complexity to the Patriots offense that’s built mostly around a strong run game and quick passes from rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Neither of the two wide receivers are what they once were, but if anyone can find a way to use them effectively, it’s Belichick.

That being said, it’s difficult to predict whether or not the Patriots will make such an aggressive move before Tuesday’s deadline. The 2021 season was meant to be somewhat of a transition year in New England with Jones taking over, so Belichick may be content to make a run at the playoffs with his current roster.

Fans will just have to wait and see what the organization decides before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.