Colin Cowherd Is Getting Crushed For His Comment About Chad Johnson

Colin Cowherd has been campaigning very hard for Julian Edelman to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame ever since the veteran wideout announced his retirement earlier this week.

Unfortunately, the latest take from Cowherd is more infuriating than it is interesting. On Wednesday, he spoke to former NFL wideout T.J. Houshmandzadeh about Edelman’s chances of making the Hall of Fame. That eventually led to a debate as to who’s better: Julian Edelman or Chad Johnson?

When it comes to production, Johnson is way better than Edelman. He finished his career with 766 receptions for 11,059 yards and 67 touchdowns. Sure, Edelman had more team success, but that doesn’t make him the better player.

However, that didn’t stop Cowherd from taking a serious jab at Johnson on the latest edition of The Herd. During today’s show, he said “Let me throw this out: Chad didn’t run good routes.”

That remark from Cowherd didn’t sit well with Houshmandzadeh, who immediately came to his former teammate’s defense.

“That’s so disrespectful, Colin,” Houshmandzadeh replied. “Chad is one of the best route runners in the history of the NFL. Not when he played, history.”

Not Colin trying to say Julian Edelman was better than Chad Johnson. “Wasnt a good route runner” HUH???? pic.twitter.com/SkcW4SwNJW — DJ Bien-Aime (@DbienaimeNYDN) April 13, 2021

Most people on social media are siding with Houshmandzadeh when it comes to this debate.

Edelman had a remarkable career in the NFL, no one will deny that. But there’s no reason for Colin Cowherd to bring down Johnson just to prop Edelman up.

[DJ Bien-Aime]