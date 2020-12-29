Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Bill Belichick

Colin Cowherd has stated several times this NFL season that Tom Brady has won the divorce with Bill Belichick. His argument only got strong this week since the Patriots suffered a blowout loss at home to the Bills.

No one is saying that Brady would solve all of New England’s issues right now. However, the future Hall of Famer is a far superior quarterback than Cam Newton right now.

Brady staying with the Patriots wouldn’t change the fact that N’Keal Harry and Jakobi Meyers are not top-tier receivers. Heck, try comparing them to the weapons that Brady currently has with the Buccaneers.

What seems apparent this Tuesday is that Belichick didn’t make a strong enough push to keep Brady around for another season. For that reason alone, Cowherd has a message for arguably the best coach in NFL history.

Cowherd believes it’s time for Belichick to give up some of his control over the roster.

“If that’s not a wake up call that Bill Belichick needs to give more personnel power to somebody else, I don’t know what is,” Cowherd said.

Sure, Brady has experienced some ups and downs in his first season with the Buccaneers. At the end of the day, he still has 4,234 passing yards and 36 touchdowns.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have serious issues to figure out at the most important position in football.

Belichick will either have to acquire a quarterback via the draft, or pull off a trade for a veteran like Jimmy Garoppolo, Matthew Stafford or Carson Wentz.