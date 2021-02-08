Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Bill Belichick During Super Bowl

On Sunday night, Tom Brady took the field for his 10th Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For much of the first quarter, neither the Buccaneers or Kansas City Chiefs found much success on offense. That ended when the Chiefs added a field goal in the closing minutes.

Tampa Bay responded with a touchdown pass from Brady to tight end Rob Gronkowski. After the touchdown everyone had the same thought: Bill Belichick must not be feeling well right now.

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd had a message for Belichick as well. “Doesn’t Bill Belichick watch this game and at least think — maybe I should let someone else handle personnel,” Cowherd said.

Doesn’t Bill Belichick watch this game and at least think — maybe I should let someone else handle personnel. #TommyHasTalent — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 8, 2021

After 20 years as a member of the New England Patriots, Brady decided to take his talents away from Bill Belichick and company.

Belichick added veteran quarterback Cam Newton in free agency. That move didn’t pay off as Newton struggled for the majority of the season. The Patriots head coach has total control of the roster, which didn’t quite work out for the team this year.

He let a six-time Super Bowl champion walk away and now he’s watching that same quarterback with a lead in the Super Bowl.

Of course, Belichick has six Super Bowls of his own as a head coach and two more as an assistant coach.