Colin Cowherd Names His “Dream” Super Bowl Matchup

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the true Super Bowl contenders are finally starting to establish themselves. For FOX Sports commentator Colin Cowherd, there’s a dream Super Bowl matchup that he wants to see.

On his most recent podcast, Cowherd said he’s love to see the Dallas Cowboys take on the New England Patriots with Dallas coming out on top. He also wants to see Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs.

Cowherd argued that it’d be amazing if McCarthy won his second Super Bowl ring before Rodgers did. He also thinks that it’d be “a sports talk radio show host’s dream” to see McCarthy knock off Bill Belichick and the Patriots in the process.

“I think if the Dallas Cowboys won with Mike McCarthy as head coach, we (in sports media) wouldn’t know what the hell to do with ourselves,” Cowherd said. “It would confuse people… So, Mike McCarthy has more Super Bowls than Aaron Rodgers? It would be the Rubik’s Cube of sports championships.

“How about Aaron Rodgers out in the first round, Belichick makes another Super Bowl, is outdueled by Mike McCarthy. That’s a sports talk radio show host’s dream!”

"That's a sports talk radio show host's dream"

It would probably be one of the most anticipated NFL games in league history too. The 2019 regular season meeting between the Cowboys and Patriots was one of the most watched ever.

Dallas and New England have two of the largest fan bases in the world. There would be no shortage of intrigue for the matchup itself.

And if America’s Team finally won their first Super Bowl in over 25 years… the banter would be incredible.

Colin Cowherd might be onto something here.