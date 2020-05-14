Colin Cowherd ‘Not Buying’ Narrative Around Jarrett Stidham

Barring a surprise sometime between now and the end of preseason, Jarrett Stidham will be the Patriots’ starting QB in 2020. And Colin Cowherd is not sold.

While the common belief is that New England’s coaching is so good that even a former fourth-round pick with no starts can thrive, Cowherd doesn’t buy it. He made that much clear on Thursday’s edition of The Herd.

Cowherd asserted today that the Patriots have arguably the worst combination of weapons in the NFL. Between that and the total lack of “buzz” around Stidham, he doesn’t believe Stidham can elevate them.

“I hope Jarrett Stidham is good, but there’s not even a buzz about him,” Cowherd said. “I can argue that the Patriots have the worst weapons in the league. He’s going to elevate those? I don’t buy it.”

In the past we’ve seen the likes of Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett have success when Tom Brady was absent. But even then the Patriots had either elite weapons like Randy Moss, or an easy schedule to give them some relief.

The 2020 New England Patriots will have neither.

Stidham’s only action in 2019 came in garbage time of blowout wins over the Jets and Redskins. He had two completions for 14 yards and a pick-six.

Cowherd’s ongoing theory is that the Patriots will keep the quarterback situation as it is, finish with a top 10 draft pick, and then use their many draft assets to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft to acquire Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.

That would certainly be the kind of Machiavellian scheme that Bill Belichick would try to enact.

