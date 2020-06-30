When the New England Patriots officially lost Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the majority of NFL analysts began to question whether or not Bill Belichick could lead the team to the playoffs. The circumstances have now changed since the team signed Cam Newton.

FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd made it known over the past few months that he wasn’t buying all the hype surrounding Jarrett Stidham. He originally thought this season would be a rebuilding year if Stidham was the starter.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd predicted every game for the Patriots this fall. Though the schedule is pretty tough, Cowherd sees New England as a nine-win football team.

Cowherd has the Patriots losing to the Bills, Chargers, Chiefs, 49ers, Rams, Ravens and Seahawks. Belichick probably wouldn’t be pleased with a 9-7 record this fall, but that might be enough to get New England into the playoffs.

Are the Patriots the team to beat in the AFC East?@ColinCowherd predicts New England's record after signing Cam Newton: pic.twitter.com/XXSc94n2EA — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 30, 2020

New England usually starts off the regular season slow and then gains momentum toward the end of the year. That could happen again this year, especially since Newton will need time to learn the playbook.

Fortunately for the Patriots, the playoff field has expanded to seven teams per conference. In the event they don’t win the AFC East, there are still three playoff spots up for grabs.

Do you agree with Cowherd’s prediction for New England?