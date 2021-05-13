Colin Cowherd Predicts Win Totals For Browns, Patriots

After the NFL’s schedule release yesterday, the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots both had the over/under on win totals set at 9.5 wins for 2021. But how many games does Colin Cowherd think the two teams will win?

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd broke down the schedules for both teams. He argued that the Browns and Patriots both have easy schedules in his mind, and believes they’ll both reach over 9.5 wins this season.

For the Patriots, Cowherd argued that the team’s stacked lineup of rookie quarterback or first-time coaching matchups will make for some big wins for Bill Belichick, who rarely ever loses to rookies. As for the Browns, he feels that their long home stand early in the season will give them tons of momentum in the final half of the year.

“I like the over on both,” Cowherd said. “I think they both got a scheduling break.”

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns are both expected to be playoff contenders in 2021. They might even be Super Bowl contenders if things break for them early on.

New England went 7-9 in 2020 but will likely be better once they straighten out their QB situation. The Browns reached the Divisional Round in the playoffs after going 11-5 in 2020. And they could be even better this year.

Their paths will cross at Gillette Stadium on November 14. That game could have major playoff implications for both teams.

How many wins do you see the Browns and Patriots having in 2021?