Colin Cowherd Predicts Winner Of Patriots’ Starting QB Battle

Depending on your view of former NFL MVP Cam Newton, the New England Patriots either got a legit starter for their 2020 season, damaged goods wasting a roster spot, or one of many things in-between. But FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd is making it clear what he thinks the Patriots are getting in Newton.

Taking to Twitter following the bombshell announcement, Cowherd declared that Newton will beat QB Jarrett Stidham for the starting job. He seemed to be joking about his take being “strong,” but he definitely appears resolute in the stance.

Newton missed most of the 2019 season after suffering a foot injury that knocked him out for the year. In the offseason, the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a big contract in free agency and cut Newton.

No teams signed Newton between March and June, leading many to wonder if Newton would be signed at all before 2020. But the Patriots pulled the trigger today, and in doing so appear to have given themselves an experienced replacement for the departed Tom Brady.

Most sportscasters don’t have the courage to just go with a strong take and deal with the blowback but —-I’m predicting Cam Newton will beat out Jarrett Stidham for the Patriots starting QB job. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 29, 2020

New England goes from having the least experienced QB under center to one of the most within the AFC East.

Cam has been to the playoffs four times, notching three playoff wins and a Super Bowl appearance. He has more postseason experience than every other AFC East QB put together.

For a Patriots team that is intent on making big playoff runs, this was a coup for Bill Belichick.