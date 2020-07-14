Colin Cowherd Ranks His 10 Most ‘Interesting’ NFL Teams

Which NFL team is the most interesting ahead of the 2020 season? Colin Cowherd believes there’s a clear answer.

There’s dozens of intriguing story-lines within the NFL this season. The biggest revolve around Tom Brady, Cam Newton, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Cowherd thinks Tampa Bay is the most interesting team in 2020, followed by New England.

Each franchise is entering major new eras in 2020. The new-look Bucs will reunite Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The dominant duo hasn’t played together since 2018. Brady’s decision to sign with Tampa Bay convinced Gronk to come out of retirement.

Meanwhile, Brady’s decision to leave Foxborough hurts a whole lot less after the team’s signing of former MVP Cam Newton. The New England defense should be one of the better units in the NFL. The offense remains a mystery with Newton taking the reins.

“Cam and Belichick, totally different personalities, totally different styles,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “We’ve never seen Belichick, his entire career, pocket quarterbacks. Here we go. Here we go. I don’t know what it’s going to look like. Cam doesn’t have a ton of weapons. My guess is run-centric and they’re going to go back Cam years one, two, three four.”

Tampa Bay and New England weren't the only teams Colin Cowherd discussed on Tuesday. Cowherd's other most interesting NFL teams in 2020 includes the Cardinals, Broncos, Ravens, Bengals, Packers, Cowboys, Browns and Dolphins.

Tampa Bay and New England each have to make major adjustments in 2020. Which team will have the better season? The Patriots and Bucs will be fun teams to watch later this year.