Colin Cowherd Reacts To Julian Edelman Hall Of Fame Speculation

Does Julian Edelman deserve to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame? That’s the question of the week since the three-time Super Bowl champion is hanging up his cleats.

Edelman announced his retirement on Monday, ending his 11-year run with the New England Patriots. During his time with the franchise, he had 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

In terms of regular-season production, Edelman’s numbers aren’t that impressive. However, he performed extremely well on the biggest stage. Believe it or not, only Jerry Rice has more postseason receptions than Edelman.

Edelman’s case for the Hall of Fame will be debated for at least the next few years. This afternoon, Colin Cowherd revealed his stance on this topic.

Cowherd believes Edelman deserves to get in, citing his playoff success and ability to play in so many games that mattered. He even compared Edelman to Calvin Johnson, who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“Calvin Johnson is a Hall of Famer, and he should be. But he retired early because he didn’t play in games that mattered and he was tired of his body getting beat up,” Cowherd said. “Calvin Johnson was so frustrated with his career – he had many good years left. Edelman, conversely, played until his body fell apart.

“If you ask Calvin Johnson today if he would trade places with Julian Edelman, damn right he would. And if you ask Julian Edelman if he would trade places with Calvin Johnson, he would laugh in your face. I love Calvin but he’s more known for a catch that didn’t count. Edelman, for a decade, made more big catches in more big games than any player.”

This is a weird argument to make, especially since Johnson is one of the best receivers of his generation.

New England’s team success doesn’t just catapult Edelman into the Hall of Fame. That doesn’t mean he shouldn’t get inducted, but he’s obviously not on Johnson’s level.