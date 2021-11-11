Colin Cowherd Reacts To Latest Odell Beckham Speculation

There’s a lot of growing speculation that free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. will sign with the New England Patriots. We can now count Colin Cowherd among the many who are in favor of the idea.

On Thursday’s edition of The Herd, the FOX Sports commentator found himself okay with the idea of the Patriots going after Beckham. He pointed out that OBJ fills a need the Patriots have and checks some boxes for them.

“I think they really want him and are putting on a little gamesmanship. He fills a need and checks a box,” Cowherd argued.

However, Cowherd also feels that OBJ is not what he once was. Cowherd doesn’t believe that OBJ is No. 1 receiver in the league anymore – or even a No. 2 receiver on most teams.

OBJ was released by the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season and has missed three games this year.

Are the Patriots making a move for OBJ? "I think they really want him and are putting on a little gamesmanship. He fills a need and checks a box." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/7xOsVuE37u — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 11, 2021

It’s not controversial to say that Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t live up to expectations in his 2.5 years with the Cleveland Browns. Dealing with injuries was bad enough, but when he was healthy, he was hardly the megastar that set records with the New York Giants.

Not many NFL teams have a track record of getting the most out of struggling wide receivers. But the Patriots are one of those teams.

Assuming OBJ is healthy, he would immediately give the Patriots a deep threat they’ve rarely had over the past decade.

Is Odell Beckham Jr. a good fit for the New England Patriots?