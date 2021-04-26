Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Patriots Trade Speculation

Rumor has it that the New England Patriots are interested in trading up to land a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft this Thursday. Colin Cowherd, who always has something to say about what the Patriots are doing, was naturally intrigued by the rumors.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that trading up for either Justin Fields or Trey Lance would be a savvy move for the team. He feels that the Patriots need to prove they belong in prime time again after last year’s struggles and believes that having a young QB moving forward will go a long way towards getting there.

Cowherd feels that unlike some of the teams that are currently picking with a top selection, the Patriots can become good very quickly with whoever they take. As a result, he’s predicting that the Patriots will trade into the top 10.

“Belichick has never moved up into the Top 10. This would be it,” Cowherd said. “I think both Trey Lance and Justin Fields would succeed in New England.”

It’s been an unusual offseason for the New England Patriots for sure. They spent more money than almost any other team on free agent contracts.

So if they’re going against their usual habits in free agency, there’s every reason to believe they’ll do the same in the draft.

As for whether that QB will have success, they may have to sit behind Cam Newton for at least a year.

But after that, we could see that young quarterback have a breakout season in their first year as a starter.

Who will the Patriots draft in the first round? Will they trade up to get someone?