Colin Cowherd isn’t too confident in Bill Belichick, Cam Newton and the New England Patriots heading into the 2020 season.

You’d be hard pressed to find a sports analyst as in love with the Patriots as Cowherd’s been over the years. Can you blame him? New England has been an unstoppable dynasty – that is, up until last season.

Tom Brady and the Patriots were upset by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC wild card round of the playoffs last season. Just a couple months following the defeat, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending his 20-year tenure with New England.

Entering the 2020 season, there’s still plenty of optimism surrounding the Patriots. Cam Newton is set to take over the offense – and Belichick always has a few tricks up his sleeve. But Cowherd isn’t buying the hype. In fact, the popular radio host thinks the Patriots will win just six games this year, losing 10 in the process.

New England is a 6 win football team. @ColinCowherd gives his Top 5 over/under bets for the NFL season: pic.twitter.com/SH83w99ugK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 25, 2020

Cowherd clearly isn’t buying the off-season hype for the New England Patriots heading into the 2020 season.

“Fox Bet has their over/under at nine. I think that’s an outrageously high number,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “I think it’s a six-win football team. . . . This is not a nine-win team. To me, New England’s a six, seven-win team, tops.”

This isn’t too crazy of a prediction, to be quite honest. New England lost too many key pieces this off-season.

But it’s tough to doubt Belichick. The New England Patriots begin their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.