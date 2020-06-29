Colin Cowherd Roasted For Old Comment On Cam Newton, Patriots

Colin Cowherd was pretty quick to jump on the Cam Newton bandwagon last night following news that he was signing with the Patriots.

But if there’s one thing Cowherd does more than praise the Patriots, it’s waffle on a take. After he made his declaration that Cam would win the starting job, Freezing Cold Takes shared a video of Cowherd previously pointing out why the Patriots shouldn’t be interested in him.

In the video, Cowherd referenced a scouting report from the 1990s, where Bill Belichick outlined what he preferred in a quarterback. Cowherd goes through the report point by point and shows that Cam doesn’t fit any of those qualities.

“That quarterback HAS to be able to throw the ball with accuracy,” Cowherd said while reading the report. “Now you see why they don’t want Cam? He mentioned judgement twice, accuracy three times. Cam’s not his guy… There’s nothing about Cam that interests him.”

Needless to say, Cowherd is getting roasted for his 180. Hundreds of people are commenting on the tweet, and nearly all of them are raking him over the coals.

“Colin CLOWNherd strikes again,” one person wrote.

“@ColinCowherd is a cold takes Hall of Famer,” wrote another.

“Everything he says, the exact opposite happens,” said someone who really doesn’t like his hot takes much.

It’s no surprise to see Cowherd waffle on an opinion. But it’s definitely surprising to see Belichick go with a quarterback who is so different from the starters he’s had in the past.

Cam Newton is unlike any quarterback Belichick has ever coached. Between Bernie Kosar, Vinny Testaverde, Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady, Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and everyone in-between, none of them are or were the type of quarterback that Cam is.

Will Cam Newton fit in to the New England Patriots?