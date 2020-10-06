Colin Cowherd Says Cam Newton Would’ve Beat The Chiefs Last Night

Without Cam Newton, the New England Patriots’ offense was listless in Monday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Newton looked excellent in New England’s first three games of the season, but had to miss last night’s contest after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. His replacements, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham, did not fare well.

The duo combined to throw for less than 200 yards and three interceptions against just one touchdown in the 26-10 loss. Newton’s absence was glaring, and Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd took note.

This afternoon, Cowherd said the Patriots would have beaten the Chiefs had Newton played. He also warned that Kansas City should be careful about a rematch with New England, should Newton be healthy and active.

“My takeaway on that game last night, if I’m Kansas City, I don’t want to play New England with Cam. I’ve got no interest playing New England with Cam,” Cowherd said.

"Make no mistake. New England wins that game last night with Cam Newton." @ColinCowherd on Cam's value: pic.twitter.com/tJ0w942kdl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 6, 2020

Honestly, Cowherd has a point here. A healthy Cam likely would have been able to take advantage of Kansas City’s offensive struggles and get the Patriots into the lead, something that didn’t happen despite the Chiefs scoring only six first half points.

As for a potential future matchup, we’d still take the Chiefs in that one, but having Cam available would certainly give the Patriots a fighting chance.