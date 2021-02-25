Colin Cowherd Says ‘Worst Case’ Scenario For Patriots Is Here

The Patriots‘ “worst-case scenario” has arrived this off-season, according to FS1’s Colin Cowherd.

It’s no secret New England is in need of a new quarterback. Cam Newton‘s one-year contract is up, and all signs indicate his time with the Patriots has come to a close. To make matters worse for the Patriots, the quarterback market is drying up, and fast. Matthew Stafford is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Carson Wentz is off to Indianapolis. Houston isn’t going to trade Deshaun Watson (right now, at least). So who will the Patriots turn to for the 2021 season?

Right now, New England’s options are limited. Newton, in addition to Jameis Winston, Sam Darnold and Marcus Mariota are viable options. Or, the Patriots could take a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft. The only issue is the organization doesn’t select until pick No. 15 in the first round, meaning the top quality quarterbacks will have been selected by then.

For the second straight year, the Patriots are just flat-out “lost,” according to Cowherd. New England is showing no signs of bouncing back in 2021 following an ugly 7-9 campaign in 2020.

“The worst-case scenario has arrived for the New England Patriots,” Cowherd said on Thursday.

Take a look.

The worst case scenario for the Patriots has arrived… "This is New England post Tom Brady…lost. The quarterback market is barren, 8 other teams want one & they have the 15th pick." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/Vmy9hOS3FS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 25, 2021

The post-Tom Brady era hasn’t been pretty in New England so far.

To make matters worse, the Patriots don’t have many worthwhile options at quarterback, barring a major trade.

It could be another mediocre year in New England if the organization doesn’t find its next franchise quarterback in a hurry.