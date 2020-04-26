Colin Cowherd Thinks He Knows What QB The Patriots Are Eyeing

The New England Patriots did not take their QB of the future in this year’s draft. Colin Cowherd thinks they have their eye on 2021.

One month ago, Cowherd first made the case that the Patriots would stealthily “Tank for Trevor” this season. Trevor is of course Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next year’s draft.

“I think what they’re going to do…do what Miami did last year,” Cowherd said in March. “Create a culture or maintain it, not be very good at quarterback, playing hard and playing to win but losing. Knowing you’re going to lose. The Patriots,… Brady is gone, but it is a 23 million dollar dead money hit. Andy Dalton was on the market and he is better than Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer. Why doesn’t New England go after Andy Dalton? It’s tanking for Trevor Lawrence.”

Today, Cowherd repeated that theory on Twitter. He’s all-in on Bill Belichick eyeing Lawrence as the future of the franchise.

“Found it interesting the Patriots didn’t draft a QB w their 136 draft picks this year. Like they have another plan or something,” Cowherd wrote, including a photoshopped image of Lawrence in a Pats uniform.

Of course, the biggest flaw in Cowherd’s hypothesis is the fact New England will likely need to secure the No. 1 overall pick in order to guarantee it gets Lawrence. That means a brutally bad season.

Even if Belichick accumulates the picks necessary to move up in the 2021 draft, he might find it hard to convince the team with the No. 1 pick to give up the prize. Lawrence is that well-regarded of a prospect.

If the Patriots get off to a slow start this season however, expect the “Tank for Trevor” noise to get louder.