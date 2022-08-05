Colin Cowherd Unveils Shocking Prediction For Bill Belichick

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

During this Friday's edition of The Herd, Colin Cowherd unveiled his five bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

The boldest prediction Cowherd made is that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire after this season is over.

"First of all, retirement is weird. He likes to golf, he's got a house in Jupiter, Florida, and a beautiful girlfriend," Cowherd said. "Nice round number of 70. He hasn't named coordinators, he's got kids on the staff. The reality is Bob Kraft and Belichick have always had a little bit of a turbulent relationship."

Belichick, 70, has been with the Patriots since 2000.

There's currently no indiction that Belichick will retire, albeit no one keeps their cards closer to the vest than him.

If Belichick does retire after this season, the Patriots would have a massive hole to fill on their staff. After all, there's just no replacing a legendary coach who has six Super Bowl titles.

Considering the Patriots recently drafted a young gunslinger in Mac Jones, there's a strong chance Belichick will want to stick around for at least a few more seasons.

But of course, we can't assume things in the NFL. This league is truly unpredictable.