Colin Cowherd Updates His Prediction For Cam Newton, Patriots

When the New England Patriots signed Cam Newton back in June, the immediate reaction was to envision what kind of results he could produce under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

As of right now, FS1’s Colin Cowherd is lowering his expectations for Cam and the Patriots, and not because of anything the quarterback did. Rather, Cowherd is pointing to everything that has been going on around the 31-year-old Newton.

The Patriots already experienced an exodus of players this offseason and now have had eight guys opt out due to COVID-19. Included in that group are reliable veterans Dont’a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Brandon Bolden and Marcus Cannon.

“They are an injury or two away from being a bottom-five roster in the NFL,” Cowherd said this afternoon about the Pats. “This is not a good football team.”

Cowherd went on to say that no quarterback in the league could win big with this roster, including Patrick Mahomes. He added that Newton is “getting absolutely hosed” by these surrounding circumstances and his lack of preseason reps.

“It’s time to reboot our expectations for Cam Newton,” Cowherd said. “This is not a good football team. They have no dynamic playmakers. They don’t have a tight end of note…If Cam can throw for a couple of thousand yards, stays healthy, focused, there you go.”

Now, we’re not sure about some of the claims Cowherd is making–for instance, it is tough to believe that Bill Belichick is encouraging players to opt out just so he could “tank” for Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.

However, it is seeming more and more likely every day that New England’s reign in the AFC East is coming to a close. The Buffalo Bills have the best roster in the division and should be the favorites to win it, though the Patriots likely won’t go down without a fight.

Then again, if Cam Newton can stay productive and healthy, like Cowherd says, the 2020 season will be a win for him, even if the Patriots don’t have a big year.