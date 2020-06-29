Colin Cowherd’s Realistic W-L Prediction For Cam Newton, Patriots

Cam Newton is heading to New England. Can the Patriots win another AFC East title with the former NFL MVP under center?

Newton is expected to be the Patriots’ starter as long as he can beat out another Auburn alum, Jarrett Stidham. There are also some concerns about Newton’s health, but as of now, he’s healthy according to most reports.

It appears Bill Belichick isn’t content on utilizing 2020 as a rebuilding year. The Patriots will now go from Tom Brady leading the offense to Newton taking the reins.

Colin Cowherd likes the Patriots’ latest signing, but he isn’t too confident in New England making the playoffs in 2020. Cowherd believes the Patriots will win eight or nine games with Newton at quarterback.

“It’s very possible Cam goes 8-8, 9-7 and they miss the playoffs but his market expands,” Cowherd said on Monday.

You can find Cowherd’s full thoughts on the Patriots signing Newton in the video below.

Newton has enormous shoes to fill in New England. Brady’s legacy is one of championships. Newton needs to perform at a high level to avoid heavy criticism from Patriots fans.

Even after the Patriots’ latest quarterback addition, they’re going to struggle to bring home another AFC East division title. The Bills are the best team in the division, from top to bottom. New England will have to go toe-to-toe with Buffalo to secure a playoff spot.

Can Newton lead the Patriots to the playoffs this season? Cowherd isn’t too confident.