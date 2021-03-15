Colts Star Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cam Newton Signing

A lot of people were surprised at Cam Newton signing with the New England Patriots for the 2021 season. But one Indianapolis Colts star had a more blunt reaction than most.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said he’s looking forward to seeing Cam in 2021. He thinks that with a full off-season with the Patriots, Cam can be a lot better next season.

“I can’t wait to see @CameronNewton go to work this season with a full off season with the Patriots!” Leonard wrote. “Dude a baller man, y’all be tripping!”

Cam Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $14 million with the Patriots late last week. But most of the money is incentive-based.

I can’t wait to see @CameronNewton go to work this season with a full off season with the Patriots! Dude a baller man, y’all be tripping! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2021

Leonard also made it clear that just because Cam plays for a rival team doesn’t mean he won’t root for him.

“I root for all ballers and good people! I like to see everyone win!” he said in response to a fan.

Correction, YOU DONT*! I root for all ballers and good people! I like to see everyone win! — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) March 15, 2021

Cam Newton completed 65.8-percent of his passes for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020. He also contributed 12 touchdowns on the ground, but the Patriots went just 7-9.

Despite suffering their first losing season in nearly 20 years, the Patriots decided to run it back with Cam.

It remains to be seen just how much better an extra season in the Patriots system will help Cam. But if it does, Darius Leonard will be cheering for him.