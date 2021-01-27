Cowherd Cowherd Says 1 Coach Can Challenge Bill Belichick As The GOAT

With six Super Bowl rings, nine Super Bowl appearances and the third-most wins in NFL history, Bill Belichick makes a super-strong case as the GOAT of head coaches. But Colin Cowherd believes one coach can challenge him for the title.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd argued that Belichick’s reputation as the all-time great could be diminished by Tom Brady’s success elsewhere. He pointed out that Belichick has six losing seasons in his eight years as a head coach without Brady.

That led Cowherd to suggest that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid could conceivably challenge Belichick for the crown. He pointed out that Reid has had significant success with a greater number of quarterbacks, and given Belichick fits throughout their respective careers.

“Andy Reid is the one guy left in the sport who can penetrate the impenetrable Belichick shield as the best coach ever,” Cowherd declared. “Are we going to be talking about Belichick in four more years if this is what it is? Mac Jones leading the attack and Andy Reid winning Super Bowl after Super Bowl after Super Bowl?”

Andy Reid is the one coach left who can challenge Bill Belichick as the greatest of all-time: Hear @ColinCowherd out… pic.twitter.com/GFKoCVB6Hr — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 27, 2021

It’s a fun debate to have over who might go down as the best head coach ever. Reid’s success in Philadelphia with Donovan McNabb, and then his success in Kansas City with Alex Smith and now Patrick Mahomes is a pretty strong case given Belichick’s career struggles without Brady under center.

But Belichick accomplished far too much over far longer a period of time for his legacy to truly be questioned. 17 AFC East titles, nine Super Bowl appearances, six Super Bowl rings and less than 40 wins away from the all-time NFL wins record is a remarkably strong case.

Any debate over who the head coaching GOAT is will likely have to wait another decade or so.

But for now, Bill Belichick is the GOAT, and there’s not a whole lot of ways around that.