Under Bill Belichick, the New England Patriots have been the standard of excellence in the NFL for the past two decades.

During the Belichick era, it is exceptionally rare to see the Patriots with a losing record. In fact, beyond the first couple of weeks of the season, it just doesn’t happen.

Heading into this afternoon’s game against the Denver Broncos, the Patriots have played over 200 straight games in October or later without falling below .500. That is almost two decades worth of games.

However, with New England sitting at 2-2, that streak would be snapped with a loss today.

Patriots have played an @NFL record 225 straight games in October or later without being below .500. That streak would end today with a loss to the Broncos. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2020

Ironically, back in 2002, the Patriots lost to the Broncos in Week 8 and fell to 3-4 on the season. They would finish 9-7 and miss the playoffs.

That’s the last time New England was under .500 this late in the year. Will history repeat itself today?

The Broncos and Patriots will kick off at 1 p.m. ET today from Gillette Stadium. This game was originally scheduled for Week 5 but was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests among New England players and personnel